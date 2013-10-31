SHANGHAI Oct 31 China's state-owned GAC Motor
scored above average in a closely watched quality survey, as
home-grown brands narrowed the gap with the foreign marques that
dominate the world's biggest car market.
GAC Motor, which sells cars under its own brand Trumpchi,
had 97 problems per 100 newly sold vehicles in a survey
published on Thursday by market-research firm JD Power &
Associates.
That was better than the average 119 problems and beat
global names such as General Motors Co's Buick and
Chevrolet, Ford, Nissan and Honda.
A lower score indicates higher quality, with a score over
100 showing multiple problems per vehicle.
Three other Chinese brands -- Venucia, Roewe and Luxgen,
also performed better than the industry average, compared with
none last year when JD Power started ranking domestic brands in
the survey.
Venucia is a brand developed by a Chinese venture of Japan's
Nissan Motor Co for the local market, while Roewe is a brand
SAIC Motor Corp started with technologies the
state-owned Chinese carmaker purchased from Britain's Rover.
"Chinese domestic brands achieve tremendous improvement in
vehicle quality in 2013," Mei Songlin, J.D Power's China vice
president said in a statement.
Chinese automakers including SAIC Motor Corp, GAC Motor and
FAW Car Co Ltd have stepped up efforts to develop
their own brands using technologies and skills they have learned
or bought from foreign companies, which can only operate in
China through joint ventures.
But despite these efforts, foreign brands still grabbed the
top spots in the survey - Toyota's Lexus and Daimler's
Mercedes-Benz tied for the highest
quality, with 52 problems per 100 cars, followed by Subaru, made
by Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd, Volkswagen
and BMW.
The survey, which was initiated 14 years ago, monitors how
cars perform in the first two to six months of ownership by
asking randomly selected buyers.
It measures the number of problems, such as design-related
issues, defects and malfunctions that buyers identify, per 100
vehicles.