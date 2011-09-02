BEIJING, Sept 2 The global economy faces risks from both slowed growth and persistent inflationary pressure, which is flowing from emerging to advanced economies, Ma Delun, a vice-governor at China's central bank, said in comments reported on Friday.

Ma told a financial forum in far western China on Thursday that slowed growth in the United States, Europe's debt problems, and Japan's poor economic performance were adding to those global risks, the China News Service reported.

Ma also warned that "some emerging economies are feeling the consequences of policy contraction, and their rates (of growth) are slowing, and downstream risks to the global economy are increasing," the report said.

Ma said those growth risks co-existed with persistent inflationary pressure, which he blamed on excessive global liquidity.

"Inflationary pressures have spread from emerging economies to advanced economies," he said.