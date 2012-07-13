BEIJING, July 13 Chinese banks should increase funding of activites that support real economic activity, the country's central bank said on Friday, hours after data showed China's economy is stuck in its worst slowdown in over three years.

The People's Bank of China also said banks should "actively respond" to China's moves to ease restrictions on the interest rate market that give lenders greater flexibility to set lending and deposit rates.

Commercial banks should also lend more to green energy and environment sectors, as well as the services industry, the central bank said in a statement on its website, while controlling risks around property and local government loans.

Data on Friday showed China's economy slowed for the sixth straight quarter between April and June, growing just 7.6 percent compared with the same three months a year ago, a cooling of growth that analysts say argues for more monetary policy loosening. (Reporting by Aileen Wang and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Nick Edwards)