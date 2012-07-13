BRIEF-Westpac Banking says CET 1 capital ratio 9.26 pct at 31 Dec
* Westpac's common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio was 9.26% at 31 December 2016, down 22 basis points from 30 September 2016
BEIJING, July 13 Chinese banks should increase funding of activites that support real economic activity, the country's central bank said on Friday, hours after data showed China's economy is stuck in its worst slowdown in over three years.
The People's Bank of China also said banks should "actively respond" to China's moves to ease restrictions on the interest rate market that give lenders greater flexibility to set lending and deposit rates.
Commercial banks should also lend more to green energy and environment sectors, as well as the services industry, the central bank said in a statement on its website, while controlling risks around property and local government loans.
Data on Friday showed China's economy slowed for the sixth straight quarter between April and June, growing just 7.6 percent compared with the same three months a year ago, a cooling of growth that analysts say argues for more monetary policy loosening. (Reporting by Aileen Wang and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Nick Edwards)
Feb 20 Chinese conglomerate and cinema chain operator Dalian Wanda’s proposed $1 billion purchase of Dick Clark Productions Inc has fallen apart, online entertainment news website The Wrap reported on Monday, citing unnamed sources.
SAO PAULO, Feb 20 Heavy machines maker General Electric Co agreed to supply 82 turbines to Brazil's CER (Companhia de Energias Renováveis), which is building a wind power complex in the country, GE's Latin America head for wind power, Jean-Claude Robert, told Reuters on Monday. (Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Sandra Maler)