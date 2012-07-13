* PBOC urges lenders to offer support to real economy
* Says banks must actively respond to liberalisation efforts
* Says property, local government lending must stay
controlled
* Says banks pass stress test with strong capital adequacy
(Adds quotes, stress test results)
BEIJING, July 13 Chinese banks should increase
funding to support real economic activity, the country's central
bank said on Friday, hours after data showed China's economy is
stuck in its worst slowdown in over three years.
In the 2012 financial stability report, the People's Bank of
China also said banks should "actively respond" to China's moves
to ease restrictions on the interest rate market that give
lenders greater flexibility to set lending and deposit rates.
The central bank's reforms are widely seen as squeezing the
fat net interest margins of state-backed lenders in an effort to
encourage better differential pricing of risk and greater
allocation of capital towards higher return economic activity.
"China's banking industry is likely to face a more
complicated environment in 2012, with market competition
becoming more intense and the task of transforming its business
model more challenging," the central bank said in the report
published on its website, www.pbc.gov.cn
The PBOC urged commercial banks to lend more to green energy
and environmental projects, as well as the services industry,
while controlling risks around property and local government
loans.
Data on Friday showed China's economy slowed for the sixth
straight quarter between April and June, growing just 7.6
percent compared with the same three months a year ago, a
cooling of growth that analysts say argues for more monetary
policy loosening.
The central bank also said it had conducted a stress test on
17 commercial banks - including all top five lenders and 12
joint stock banks - showing that all had a "relatively strong"
capability to withstand an economic slowdown.
Even in a worst-case scenario envisioning a sharp rise of
400 percent in bad loans, the capital adequacy ratio of the
whole banking sector may drop to 10.89 percent from 12.33
percent, the test results found.
The stress test noted that banks must keep particular high
vigilance on possible risks from the real estate sector, local
government financing vehicles and off-balance-sheet lending.
The stress test was conducted based on bank balance sheets
as at the end of 2011.
(Reporting by Aileen Wang and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Nick
Edwards)