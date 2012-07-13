* PBOC urges lenders to offer support to real economy

BEIJING, July 13 Chinese banks should increase funding to support real economic activity, the country's central bank said on Friday, hours after data showed China's economy is stuck in its worst slowdown in over three years.

In the 2012 financial stability report, the People's Bank of China also said banks should "actively respond" to China's moves to ease restrictions on the interest rate market that give lenders greater flexibility to set lending and deposit rates.

The central bank's reforms are widely seen as squeezing the fat net interest margins of state-backed lenders in an effort to encourage better differential pricing of risk and greater allocation of capital towards higher return economic activity.

"China's banking industry is likely to face a more complicated environment in 2012, with market competition becoming more intense and the task of transforming its business model more challenging," the central bank said in the report published on its website, www.pbc.gov.cn

The PBOC urged commercial banks to lend more to green energy and environmental projects, as well as the services industry, while controlling risks around property and local government loans.

Data on Friday showed China's economy slowed for the sixth straight quarter between April and June, growing just 7.6 percent compared with the same three months a year ago, a cooling of growth that analysts say argues for more monetary policy loosening.

The central bank also said it had conducted a stress test on 17 commercial banks - including all top five lenders and 12 joint stock banks - showing that all had a "relatively strong" capability to withstand an economic slowdown.

Even in a worst-case scenario envisioning a sharp rise of 400 percent in bad loans, the capital adequacy ratio of the whole banking sector may drop to 10.89 percent from 12.33 percent, the test results found.

The stress test noted that banks must keep particular high vigilance on possible risks from the real estate sector, local government financing vehicles and off-balance-sheet lending.

The stress test was conducted based on bank balance sheets as at the end of 2011. (Reporting by Aileen Wang and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Nick Edwards)