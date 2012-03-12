BEIJING, March 12 Chinese banks face capital shortages in 2012, Central Bank Governor Zhou Xiaochuan said on Monday, without providing an estimate for the size of the funding gap.

Many investors expect Chinese banks to return to financial markets for fund-raising this year either by selling bonds or shares after frenzied lending in 2009/10 shrank their capital pools. (Reporting by Zhou Xin and Nick Edwards; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)