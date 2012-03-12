BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler prepays $1.8 billion loan due May 2017
* Its subsidiary FCA US has prepaid its $1.8 billion term loan due May 24, 2017 in full
BEIJING, March 12 Chinese banks face capital shortages in 2012, Central Bank Governor Zhou Xiaochuan said on Monday, without providing an estimate for the size of the funding gap.
Many investors expect Chinese banks to return to financial markets for fund-raising this year either by selling bonds or shares after frenzied lending in 2009/10 shrank their capital pools. (Reporting by Zhou Xin and Nick Edwards; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
* Its subsidiary FCA US has prepaid its $1.8 billion term loan due May 24, 2017 in full
NEW YORK, Feb 24 A New York state judge has dismissed a lawsuit accusing the Sequoia Fund, known for its ties to Warren Buffett, of recklessly making a huge, disastrous investment in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc , causing billions of dollars of losses.
* Blackrock's strategist Kate Moore - Expect global reflation and domestic cyclical upswing, as reflected in Blackrock GPS, to support Chinese equities