BEIJING, Sept 25 China will "fine-tune" its monetary policy to support an economy that is stabilising and where the inflation trend is stable, the central bank said on Tuesday after its third-quarter monetary policy meeting.

China will guide steady and appropriate growth in credit, whilst steadily reforming its interest rates system and increasing the flexibility of its managed currency, the People's Bank of China said in a statement on its website.

At the same time, Beijing will be closely watching the effects of policy stimulus in the United States and Europe, the central bank said.

