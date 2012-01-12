BEIJING Jan 12 China's central bank reiterated its pledge to further liberalise the country's interest rate market on Thursday, restating its support for a market-based system to set deposit rates, lending rates and associated derivatives.

A statement from the People's Bank of China was based on a speech by Governor Zhou Xiaochuan made at the end of 2010 and repeated on Thursday in response to queries on the pace of China's rate reforms after Chinese leaders met last week to decide on financial reforms.

The central bank said rates should be set in a competitive banking market, and that "good" banks should have more pricing power.

(Reporting by China Economics Team; Editing by Nick Edwards)