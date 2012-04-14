BEIJING, April 14 China expanded the yuan's
daily trading band against the dollar on Saturday in a milestone
move underscoring its ambition to liberalise its nascent
financial markets and turn them into a global force.
China's central bank said the yuan would be
allowed to rise or fall 1 percent against the dollar on a daily
basis from a mid-point set by the bank effective April 16. The
yuan could only rise or fall 0.5 percent a day from the
mid-point previously.
"From April 16, 2012, the renminbi exchange rate against the
dollar in the spot interbank currency market will be widened
from 0.5 percent to 1 percent," the People's Bank of China said
in a statement on its website.
Analysts polled by Reuters in March, as market talk about
the risk of an imminent move ran high, said they expected the
band to be doubled this year to 1 percent.
(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing and Fang Yan; Editing by Robert
Birsel)