BEIJING Jan 16 China's bank regulator has ordered the country's biggest lenders to cut "credit risks, market risks and operation risks" in 2012, as the world's No. 2 economy is set to slow and amplify debt risks.

The bank watchdog will help lenders conduct "dynamic stress tests", the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) said in a statement on its website (www.cbrc.gov.cn) on Monday.

The brief statement did not provide details, but it emphasised that Agricultural Bank of China , Industrial and Commercial Bank of China , China Construction Bank , Bank of China and Bank of Communications must focus on keeping operations steady in 2012.

"The year 2012 will witness a weak global economy, as well as many challenges to China's stable and healthy development," the regulator said.

Many investors worry a sharp economic slowdown could devastate Chinese banks by straining the finances of local governments, which have borrowed trillions of yuan from China's lenders in 2009 and 2010 in a bid to stimulate the economy.

Even though Beijing repeatedly plays down risks from China's local government debt, estimated at 10.7 trillion yuan ($1.7 trillion) at the end of 2010, economists are nonetheless sceptical.

China has so far kept silent on how it plans to clean up these local debts. Many investors believe banks are quietly restructuring loans by re-negotiating terms or securing new collateral.

Chinese banks lent 7.47 trillion yuan in new loans in 2011, and sources said the government has raised their 2012 loan target to 8 trillion yuan to support economic growth. ($1 = 6.3066 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Zhou Xin and Koh Gui Qing. Editing by Jane Merriman)