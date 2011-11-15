BEIJING Nov 15 China Construction Bank
Corp said on Tuesday that Bank of America
Corp's planned sale of its shares would not affect its
performance.
Bank of America Corp plans to sell most of its
remaining stake in China Construction Bank for $6.6 billion cash
in the ailing bank's latest move to boost capital levels.
In the last three months, the top U.S. bank has agreed to
sell nearly $15 billion of CCB shares, a holding originally
acquired in 2005 to cement Bank of America's strategic
relationship with the Chinese bank and give it a stake in the
fast-growing Asian economy.
(Reporting by Kevin Yao and Aileen Wang; Editing by Jonathan
Hopfner)