BEIJING Nov 15 China Construction Bank Corp said on Tuesday that Bank of America Corp's planned sale of its shares would not affect its performance.

Bank of America Corp plans to sell most of its remaining stake in China Construction Bank for $6.6 billion cash in the ailing bank's latest move to boost capital levels.

In the last three months, the top U.S. bank has agreed to sell nearly $15 billion of CCB shares, a holding originally acquired in 2005 to cement Bank of America's strategic relationship with the Chinese bank and give it a stake in the fast-growing Asian economy. (Reporting by Kevin Yao and Aileen Wang; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)