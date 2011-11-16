(Corrects paragraph 16 to remove reference to "cash-strapped")
* CCB says BofA share sale won't affect its business
* BofA left with less than 1 pct
By Kevin Yao and Denny Thomas
BEIJING/HONG KONG, Nov 15 Bank of
America's sale of most of its shares in China Construction Bank
earned the U.S. lender a tidy profit, but also underlined that
BofA, like other foreign financial groups, found scant strategic
gain in the Chinese stake it built.
While banks from New York to Zurich may point to the odd
initiative here or there forged with a Chinese bank they held a
stake in, the hopes of broader collaboration mostly never panned
out in the roughly six years since the deals were struck.
In the end, the tie-ups were nothing more than sound
investments for the foreign banks, as shares of large Chinese
lenders have soared since Beijing bailed them out and took them
public on the mid-2000s.
Some foreign companies maintain sizable holdings in Chinese
lenders, though those stakes are also seen as more financial
than strategic.
"The amount of collaboration that has happened between these
institutions is pretty much close to nil," said Mike Werner,
senior equity analyst with Sanford C Bernstein. "What they
realised is that it became quite expensive for them to do that
from a capital perspective."
Goldman Sachs, UBS and RBS were among the
Western financial groups that bought into China's banks around
2006. In most cases, the deals involved purchasing pre-IPO
stakes in the banks before they were floated on the Hong Kong
and Shanghai stock exchanges.
The true test of the China stakes came right after the 2008
financial crisis, when banks such as UBS and Royal Bank of
Scotland were in dire need of money.
As much as Beijing wanted the foreign banks to keep their
holdings as a sign of good faith, the weight of the crisis was
too much and both banks sold out of their shares in 2009. Both
banks had invested in Bank of China.
Morgan Stanley last year agreed to sell its 34.3
percent stake in China International Capital Corp, China's top
investment bank, a piece it held since 1995. While that
relationship differed from the other tie-ups, it was also a
prime example of a holding that failed to offer strategic
advantages and, in the end, became simply a good investment.
Goldman Sachs has executed three selldowns of its stake in
China's ICBC, and currently maintains a 2.3 percent ownership.
When Goldman launched its latest selldown last week, several
factors were attributed to the sale, including the idea that
Goldman, looking ahead over the next few quarters, saw only dark
clouds hanging above the market, both in China and globally.
In short, some took it as a sign of smart money hitting the
exits to lock in a gain before things get worse. ICBC issued a
statement saying it supported the sale.
From the standpoint of the Chinese banks, there is the
feeling that they no longer need to be connected to foreign
firms -- China banks have matured and in many ways are in far
better financial shape now than their global counterparts.
It's possible that China banks got more strategically out of
the deals than their investors, but at this stage the point is
moot.
In a telling sign that China outgrew this cross-border
trade-off, when the Agricultural Bank of China went public in
Hong Kong last year no foreign banks were invited to be pre-IPO
investors. For the last of China's Big Four to launch an IPO,
Beijing decided that no foreign partnership was needed.
BOFA DEAL
Bank of America (BofA) said on Monday it made an after-tax
profit of $1.8 billion from its latest sale of CCB shares as it
looks to boost capital levels.
The move follows last week's $1.1 billion stake sale by
Goldman Sachs in Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
Ltd. In August, BofA sold an $8.3 billion stake in CCB
soon after the lock-up on the stake expired.
In a statement on its website, CCB said BofA's
decision to sell most of its remaining shares reflected "market
behaviour that stemmed from its own needs and will not have any
impact on the bank's business and development".
It noted its strategic relationship with the biggest U.S.
bank helped improve CCB's asset quality.
CCB's total assets hit 11.8 trillion yuan ($1.86 trillion)
at end-September, and its capital adequacy ratio was at 12.58
percent. The bank's non-performing loan ratio was 1.02 percent.
CCB shares reversed an early drop to trade up 1 percent at
HK$5.58, while the benchmark Hong Kong share index was
down 1 percent.
HSBC and Spain's BBVA are among the two foreign
banks that have not cut their stakes in Chinese lenders.
($1 = 6.354 Chinese Yuan)
