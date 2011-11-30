SHANGHAI Nov 30 China Construction Bank Corp has nominated Wang Hongzhang to its board as an executive director, it said on Wednesday, an expected step that could lead to him being appointed the lender's chairman.

CCB, one of China's top 4 lenders, said the nomination was unanimously supported by 13 voting directors and shareholders will vote on the motion on Jan 16.

Sources have told Reuters that Wang, currently chief disciplinary officer at the central bank, is almost certain to be elected as chairman of CCB, after the lender's former chairman Guo Shuqing was recently appointed head of the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

Wang, a 57-year-old certified accountant, joined the country's top lender, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China in 1984 and held various positions, before heading up its operations office.

He returned to the central bank in 1996, where he was the deputy-director general of the supervision bureau, moving on to director-general of the internal auditing department in 1998 before taking on the role as chief disciplinary officer. (Reporting by Fayen Wong; Editing by Ken Wills)