UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
(Refiles to remove extraneous text at bottom of story)
BEIJING Oct 27 China Construction Bank Corp , the country's second-biggest lender by assets, said third-quarter profit rose 1.3 percent, beating analysts' estimates as its bad debt ratio dropped.
Profit was 60.4 billion yuan in the three months through Sept. 30 from 59.7 billion yuan a year earlier.
That compared with an average forecast of three analysts of 0.9 percent profit growth, according to data compiled by Reuters.
CCB's non-performing loan ratio fell to 1.56 percent at the end of the quarter from 1.63 percent at the end of June.
Net interest margin narrowed to 2.26 percent by end-September, from 2.32 percent three months prior. (Reporting By Shu Zhang; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts