HONG KONG Dec 9 C C Land and
Renhe Commercial Holdings on Friday denied a news
report that C C Land's chairman, Cheung Chung Kiu, had failed to
complete a deal to buy a Chengdu shopping mall built by Renhe on
time.
"Mr. Cheung has not acquired any related projects or any
other Renhe Commercial project," C C Land said in a statement.
"Furthermore, Mr. Cheung has not pledged any shares of the
company."
C C Land said the report in the Hong Kong Economic Journal
was "untrue." The report quoted an unnamed source as saying
Cheung owed Renhe 2 billion yuan ($314.37 million), most of it
for the Chengdu mall, and was not able to complete on the
purchase on time.
Renhe issued a statement that also said neither Cheung nor C
C Land were ever involved in the Chengdu mall. Cheung is a
well-known tycoon with extensive business interests in
Chongqing.
Renhe confirmed, however, that it had receivables of 2
billion yuan as of the end of November, some of it attributable
to the sale of the Chengdu mall. The buyer, whom Renhe did not
identify, has paid 30 percent of the price and owed another HK$1
billion ($128.66 million) that was due Nov. 30.
Renhe said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange
that it was "in the course of negotiating with the buyer of the
Chengdu project," and expected "that the balance of the
consideration will be settled in the next few months."
"In any event, the company has secured a share charge over
all the issued capital of the holding companies of the Chengdu
project and also a personal guarantee from the buyer," it added.
Shares in Renhe Commercial were the worst performer in the
Hang Seng property and construction index on Friday morning,
down 10.6 percent. C C Land was the second-worst performer, down
9.8 percent, with the overall index off 2.5 percent.
($1 = 6.3619 Chinese yuan)
($1 = 7.7725 Hong Kong dollars)
(Editing by Jonathan Hopfner and Matt Driskill)