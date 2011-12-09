HONG KONG Dec 9 C C Land and Renhe Commercial Holdings on Friday denied a news report that C C Land's chairman, Cheung Chung Kiu, had failed to complete a deal to buy a Chengdu shopping mall built by Renhe on time.

"Mr. Cheung has not acquired any related projects or any other Renhe Commercial project," C C Land said in a statement. "Furthermore, Mr. Cheung has not pledged any shares of the company."

C C Land said the report in the Hong Kong Economic Journal was "untrue." The report quoted an unnamed source as saying Cheung owed Renhe 2 billion yuan ($314.37 million), most of it for the Chengdu mall, and was not able to complete on the purchase on time.

Renhe issued a statement that also said neither Cheung nor C C Land were ever involved in the Chengdu mall. Cheung is a well-known tycoon with extensive business interests in Chongqing.

Renhe confirmed, however, that it had receivables of 2 billion yuan as of the end of November, some of it attributable to the sale of the Chengdu mall. The buyer, whom Renhe did not identify, has paid 30 percent of the price and owed another HK$1 billion ($128.66 million) that was due Nov. 30.

Renhe said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange that it was "in the course of negotiating with the buyer of the Chengdu project," and expected "that the balance of the consideration will be settled in the next few months."

"In any event, the company has secured a share charge over all the issued capital of the holding companies of the Chengdu project and also a personal guarantee from the buyer," it added.

Shares in Renhe Commercial were the worst performer in the Hang Seng property and construction index on Friday morning, down 10.6 percent. C C Land was the second-worst performer, down 9.8 percent, with the overall index off 2.5 percent.

($1 = 6.3619 Chinese yuan)

($1 = 7.7725 Hong Kong dollars) (Editing by Jonathan Hopfner and Matt Driskill)