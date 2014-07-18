* CDS net notional double on back of China fears
* PIMCO a major liquidity provider on the contract
* Concern over default protection persists
By Christopher Whittall and Eric Burroughs
LONDON, July 18 (IFR) - Trading in China sovereign credit
default swaps has more than doubled in the past year as fears
over slowing growth and rising corporate defaults in the world's
second largest economy have helped transform the contract into
the go-to Asia hedge for macro investors.
The net notional outstanding in China CDS now stands at
US$14.1bn according to the DTCC - a leap of 109% compared to a
year ago. The country is now the third largest single-name CDS
contract in the world by net notional, despite having only a
handful of small outstanding bond issues. Chart link.reuters.com/jaw42w
China's lack of external debt has led some investors to
dismiss the CDS as a purely speculative instrument, highlighting
that it is unlikely to provide any default protection.
But this has not prevented the contract from building a
critical mass of liquidity, as global managers such as bond
behemoth PIMCO have become more active in the contract amid
rising fears over an economic slowdown, property bubble and the
country's shadow banking system.
"As China became the main cause of concern for global
growth at the start of the year, we have seen a lot more macro
accounts get involved in China CDS as a cheap and efficient way
to hedge their cross-asset exposure," said Salih Unsal, a Hong
Kong-based credit trader at Citigroup.
"The China (CDS) sovereign curve is arguably now one of the
most liquid credit products in the region. Whether it's hedging
or speculative activity, it's the easiest way to take a view on
Asia."
Prominent real money managers such as PIMCO have become
heavily involved in the market. At the end of the first quarter,
PIMCO's Total Return Fund had sold protection of about US$3bn
notional of China sovereign debt - or about a fifth of net
notional overall - backing up participants' assertions that is
has become the biggest source of liquidity in the market.
In
general, much of the spike in trading activity has occurred this
year, with China net notional rising by over US$5bn, or 59%,
since January.
This has come at a time when European sovereign CDS activity
has fallen off a cliff in the face of a ban on speculative
positions, while trading in other emerging market CDS such as
Brazil and Mexico has steadily risen.
TAIL RISK HEDGE
In China's case, the low level of its CDS spreads has
attracted burgeoning interest as a cheap tail risk hedge for
Asia and emerging markets.
Five-year protection currently trades at 76bp. This is tight
relative to other large EM economies: Brazil changes hands at
151bp, South Africa at 190bp and Russia at 215bp. And in Asia,
there are few other liquid hedges available for macro investors
looking for portfolio hedges.
The resulting snowball effect for liquidity in China CDS has
seen bid offer spreads halve in the past 18 months to 2bp, and
typical ticket sizes double to around US$100m.
"A lot of EM investors are looking for a so-called cheap
tail hedge and, given the low spreads, China CDS currently has
much less negative carry than other shorts," said one
Singapore-based macro hedge fund manager.
LACK OF PROTECTION
But some investors find the lack of a tradeable, underlying
Chinese sovereign debt market troubling. CDS only trigger
payouts to protection holders under pre-determined scenarios
such as an enforced reduction in the sovereign's overall debt
pile or a delay in repayments.
Another issue is that the recompense CDS holders can glean
from such credit events are calculated using the value of
outstanding bond issues.
Thomson Reuters data reveal only four outstanding Chinese
bonds that would be deliverable into a CDS auction. One of these
issues is due to mature later this year. After that, there is a
2015 local currency bond of RMB10bn in size, a US$100m dollar
bond due 2027 and a US$400m private placement maturing in 2096.
"The default protection angle has always been very weak in
my opinion. There's just about nothing to deliver and nothing
that would trigger it, so it's unlikely to help you at all,"
said the hedge fund manager.
And unlike other EM countries - such as Indonesia with its
deteriorating external current account - the manager expressed
concern over the lack of 'forced buyers' on China CDS during a
market downturn.
"It's a purely speculative investment," he said. "You only
buy it because you think someone will buy it from you later at a
higher price."
Others play down these concerns, though. And with a lack of
liquid alternatives for hedging macro Asia risk, Chinese CDS
trading is only likely to increase.
"People are not realistically betting on China defaulting.
It's more of a mark to market hedge - that's why it trades at
around 70bp outright," said Unsal. "If there really was a China
default, people would have bigger worries than a lack of CDS
deliverable obligations."
(Reporting by Christopher Whittall, Eric Burroughs; editing by
Alex Chambers)