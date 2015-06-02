* Large CDs to improve mkt-oriented interest rate mechanism-c.bank

* Floating rates for CDs to be based on SHIBOR

* CDs will be subject to different minimum thresholds (Adds details, quotes)

SHANGHAI, June 2 China's central bank on Tuesday issued guidelines for banks to issue large-scale certificates of deposit (CDs) to individual and institutional investors, paving the way for full interest rate liberalisation.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said floating rates for the CDs will be based on the Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (SHIBOR).

It has been driving the use of CDs as a way to free the flow of capital within its financial system and market-determined interest rates.

The launch of large-scale CDs will help "improve market-oriented interest rate formation mechanism and independent pricing ability of financial institutions", the central bank said.

The announcement, on the central bank's website, said that the CDs will be covered by China's deposit insurance programme.

The CDs will be subject to different minimum thresholds. Individuals need a minimum of 300,000 yuan ($48,400), while institutions will need 10 million yuan to participate, the PBOC said.

Central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan has said that caps on bank deposit rates would very likely be removed this year. In May, China rolled out a long-awaited deposit insurance system, ushering in a reform seen as vital for freeing up a highly-protected banking sector.

When the PBOC cut interest rates in May - the third such move since November, it lifted the ceiling for deposit rates to 1.5 times the benchmark, the biggest increase in the ceiling since it began to liberalise the interest rate system in 2012.

In 2013, the central bank scrapped the floor on lending rates but banks still price their loans based on the benchmark rates when they make loans.

($1 = 6.1980 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Pete Sweeney in SHANGHAI and Kevin Yao in BEIJING; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)