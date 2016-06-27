UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
BEIJING, June 27 The People's Bank of China said on Monday it would strictly combat illegal financing activities.
It said that it would expand channels and methods in the banking sector to allow increased private investment. (Reporting by Beijing monitoring desk; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts