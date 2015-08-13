BEIJING Aug 13 The vice governor of China's central bank said on Thursday the country will quicken the opening of its foreign exchange market and will attract more foreign investors as it liberalises its financial markets.

Yi Gang made the comments at a question and answer session following the distribution of an official statement.

China's yuan weakened on Thursday after the central bank signalled it believes the yuan has found its proper new level.

