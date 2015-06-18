HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, June 17 China's central bank will not roll over any 3-month medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans maturing this week, sources with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters on Thursday, signalling a possible shift toward squeezing money from the short-end to the long-end of the money market.

The MLFs were originally extended directly to selected unidentified banks, and sources estimate they will effectively drain around 320 billion yuan ($51.54 billion) from the money supply.

However, the central bank may have quietly injected cash via other instruments like pledged supplementary lending (PSL), which have tenors of 3 years, the sources said. Such injections are generally not publicised in a timely manner.

As policymakers become concerned that easier access to short-term liquidity is doing more to drive a speculative stock rally than spur productive investment, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) appears to be draining short-term liquidity while simultaneously pushing down long-term rates.

The strategy has been compared by some analysts with the Federal Reserve's "operation twist" in 2011.

This may be having an impact in the stock market, already down over 7 percent this week, which would be the worst week for the Shanghai Composite since 2009.

But weak demand and deflationary pressure have so far caused most companies to refrain from investing.

"Honestly I am a bit confused right now. There are too many operations; we don't know what is in the PBOC's mind," said Zhou Hao, economist at ANZ Bank in Shanghai.

Zhou said that with real interest rates remaining in double digits while returns on investment are around 3-4 percent, there was little reason to borrow even if guidance rates are pushed down to zero.

"Money has nowhere to go. The operations will not adjust these kinds of things," Zhou said. "The fundamental issue is still there."

The shift follows a decision in late April by the central bank to suspend open-market operations, a mechanism by which it once managed the money supply using instruments with tenors as short as seven days.

At the same time, sources told Reuters it drained cash directly from selected banks through short-term repos.

Short-term rates have risen steadily in June, with the benchmark 7-day bond repurchase agreement rising steadily since mid-May to around 2.5 percent, but remaining in accomodative territory. ($1 = 6.2085 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Additional reporting by Li Hongwei and Nate Taplin; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)