BEIJING May 16 China's central bank said it injected 290 billion yuan ($44.46 billion) into 21 financial institutions via its medium-term lending facility (MLF) on Monday.

Interest rates for the MLF loans were unchanged from the last operation in April, at 2.75 percent for three-month loans and 2.85 percent for six-month loans, the central bank said on its official microblog. ($1 = 6.5220 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill)