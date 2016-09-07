BEIJING, Sept 7 China's central bank said on Wednesday it lent 275 billion yuan ($41.27 billion) to 15 financial institutions for six months and one year via its medium-term lending facility (MLF).

The bank lent 194 billion yuan for six months, and 81 billion for one year. Interest rates for the MLF loans were unchanged at 2.85 percent for the six-month loans, and 3.0 percent for the one-year loans, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said on its official weibo account. ($1 = 6.6633 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Nicholas Heath and Richard Borsuk)