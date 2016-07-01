BEIJING, July 1 China's central bank extended 2.72 billion yuan ($408.36 million) of loans to local financial institutions in June via its standing lending facility (SLF), it said on Friday.

The total outstanding amount of SLF loans was 2 billion yuan at the end of June, up from 400 million at the end of May, the central bank said.

The People's Bank of China uses the SLF and the medium-term lending facility as tools to manage short- and medium-term liquidity in the banking system. ($1=6.6608 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)