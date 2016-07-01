BRIEF-China Agri-Products Exchange says net loss for year ended Dec. 2016 to increase
* Group has recorded an increase in consolidated net loss attributable to equity owners of company for financial year ended 31 December 2016
BEIJING, July 1 China's central bank extended 2.72 billion yuan ($408.36 million) of loans to local financial institutions in June via its standing lending facility (SLF), it said on Friday.
The total outstanding amount of SLF loans was 2 billion yuan at the end of June, up from 400 million at the end of May, the central bank said.
The People's Bank of China uses the SLF and the medium-term lending facility as tools to manage short- and medium-term liquidity in the banking system. ($1=6.6608 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
* Group has recorded an increase in consolidated net loss attributable to equity owners of company for financial year ended 31 December 2016
MOSCOW, Feb 3 The Russian central bank's decision on Friday to keep its key interest rate unchanged at 10 percent will enable it to achieve its goal to reduce inflation to 4 percent in 2017, the RIA news agency quoted the Economy Ministry as saying. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Peter Hobson)
* Receives notice from Fedha sp. z o.o. (Fedha) about an agreement set to buy shares and jointly vote on the company's annual general meeting of shareholders (AGMs)