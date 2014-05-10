BEIJING May 10 China will not use any
large-scale stimulus to boost its economy, Central Bank Chief
Zhou Xiaochuan was reported as saying on Saturday, in response
to speculation that authorities might lower reserve requirements
for banks to spur growth.
Zhou, who was speaking at a closed-door session at the
Tsinghua University, was also reported by Phoenix New Media Ltd
as saying the central bank would only "fine-tune" its policy to
counter economic cycles.
There has been market speculation that China may reduce the
amount of cash commercial banks must hold as reserves at the
central bank to shore up its economic growth, which fell to an
18-month low in the first quarter.
(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)