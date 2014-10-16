SHANGHAI Oct 16 Chinese censors have blocked
the website of Britain's national broadcaster, the BBC said in a
statement late on Wednesday, coming as tensions rise in Hong
Kong between pro-democracy protesters and police.
The broadcaster said that the move seemed to be "deliberate
censorship". It did not say what may have prompted the move by
Beijing, which also blocks the websites of the New York Times,
newswire Bloomberg and the BBC's Chinese language website.
"The BBC strongly condemns any attempts to restrict free
access to news and information and we are protesting to the
Chinese authorities. This appears to be deliberate censorship,"
said Peter Horrocks, director of the BBC World Service Group.
The BBC's English-language website was still inaccessible in
China on Thursday morning.
In Hong Kong, police used pepper spray early on Thursday to
stop pro-democracy protesters from blocking a major road near
the office of the city's embattled leader amid public anger over
the police beating a protester a day earlier.
Hong Kong is a Special Administrative Region of China.
A Chinese official told foreign media in Hong Kong on
Wednesday that China has seen interference in the city's
pro-democracy protests from outside forces and called on
international journalists to report "objectively".
Earlier this month a Chinese court issued new rulings
clamping down on what "netizens" can say and do online, a
reflection of Beijing's desire to influence popular opinion,
both online and offline.
This is not the first time the BBC has been blocked in
China. In 2010, the broadcaster's website was blocked for
several days, which coincided with the Nobel Peace Prize award
ceremony for Chinese dissident Liu Xiaobo.
According to China-based anti-censorship group Greatfire.org
the BBC's English-language website has been partially blocked in
the last 90 days. It was only fully blocked on Wednesday.
"The BBC provides impartial, trusted news to millions of
people around the world, and attempts to censor our news
services show just how important it is to get our accurate
information to them," added Horrocks.
(Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Michael Perry)