By James Pomfret
| GUANGZHOU, China
GUANGZHOU, China Jan 9 When former Xinhua state
news agency vice president Tuo Zhen was appointed as head of the
propaganda department in Guangdong, one of China's most liberal
provinces, he carried with him a reputation as a hardline
leftist.
High on his agenda was how to rein in two of China's most
outspoken media outlets - the Southern Weekly and Southern
Metropolis Daily - under the sprawling Nanfang Media Group that
owns a stable of nearly 20 newspapers and magazines.
Half a year later, his heavy hand sparked a rare newsroom
revolt and strike by journalists at the Southern Weekly, while
unleashing broader calls across Communist Party-ruled China for
press freedom.
Over 29 years, the Southern Weekly has earned a reputation
for pushing the boundaries in pursuing agenda-setting,
hard-hitting news, attracting some of the country's best
journalists and a weekly circulation of 1.7 million nationwide.
While the system of government oversight had already been
well established, including an internal censor to vet stories,
current and former staffers said the levers of control tightened
substantially with Tuo's arrival last May.
Xiao Shu, a former columnist at the Southern Weekly, said
Tuo treated the paper not as an asset for pursuing the truth but
"as a burden, or a negative thing, to trample on as much as he
liked".
While the work of propaganda officials is kept out of the
public eye, the standoff at the Southern Weekly exposed some of
the arbitrary inner workings of the system. It also highlighted
growing middle-class demands for greater freedoms, fuelled by
social media that crackled with debate on the paper before posts
were blocked.
Yao Chen, an actress with over 32 million online followers,
posted a quote from dissident Russian writer and Nobel laureate
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn: "One word of truth outweighs the whole
world." It was reposted over 95,000 times.
While many Southern Weekly staff have declined to speak on
the record, a picture has nevertheless emerged of Tuo pushing
too far, just as China's new leadership under party chief Xi
Jinping tries to project a more reformist image.
"I think pressure on media has been accruing for so long,"
said Li Datong, a former journalist sacked for challenging
censorship. "It's no wonder that a relatively small thing caused
an explosion. Journalists have a lot of anger built up."
Illustrating that pressure, online accounts said Dai Zigeng,
the publisher of the popular Beijing News daily, had announced
his resignation after the newspaper resisted government pressure
to republish an editorial criticising the Southern Weekly.
The central propaganda department had issued a directive to
newspapers that they republish an editorial from the Global
Times, run by Communist Party mouthpiece the People's Daily,
that blamed the protests in Guangzhou on overseas forces.
The Beijing News, a sister newspaper of the Southern Weekly,
refused, resulting in a stand-off between editors and propaganda
officials, according to microblog accounts. The newspaper
eventually republished the editorial on Wednesday.
Outside the Beijing News office in southeastern Beijing, a
man at the front desk dismissed the "gossip" about Dai's
resignation and said he was working as normal.
NEW YEAR'S FUSE
In Guangzhou, the slow burn of resentment towards Tuo's
censorship boiled over in the last days of 2012, as the Southern
Weekly prepared its New Year edition, carrying an editorial on
the progressive theme of "seeking dreams" in 2013.
According to journalists and online accounts, however,
propaganda authorities altered the text without consulting
editors, introducing factual errors and a chunk of praise for
the Communist Party, while watering down its core message for
the need to deepen reforms and enshrine constitutional rights.
Journalists blamed Tuo, as head of the provincial propaganda
department, for the meddling and demanded an investigation. Tuo
hasn't publicly commented on the incident and couldn't be
immediately reached by Reuters.
Tension further flared when the paper's head of new media,
Wu Wei, was forced to reveal the password for the paper's
microblogging account, two sources close to the reporters said,
after which authorities posted a message explaining that the
alterations had been made by editorial staff, not by propaganda
officials.
Outraged journalists rejected this statement as a lie and
went on strike, even though many were reluctant to call it that.
After three days of fraught talks and protests outside the
newspaper gates, both sides appeared on Wednesday to have
reached a deal.
Sources close to the reporters said the censors had pledged
to remove an "inspection" process to vet news topics, a system
that Tuo institutionalised, while journalists would go back to
work and not talk publicly about the matter.
Despite this, the controversy is unlikely to be forgotten.
"As a journalist, I have to fight because we have the same
fate," said a reporter working for a sister Southern Media group
publication.
"If we don't express ourselves and if we remain silent, then
this profession has no meaning."
