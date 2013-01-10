By James Pomfret
| GUANGZHOU, China
GUANGZHOU, China Jan 10 The latest issue of a
Chinese newspaper at the centre of anti-censorship protests
appeared on newsstands in Beijing and Shanghai on Thursday as
usual, but not its home city Guangzhou.
Several journalists at the Southern Weekly, seen as a beacon
of independent and in-depth reporting in China's highly
controlled media, had gone on strike on Monday in protest at
heavy-handed censorship.
After three days of fraught talks by journalists and local
officials, and protests outside the newspaper gates, both sides
appeared on Wednesday to have reached a deal.
The newspaper, which is published on Thursdays, was not
available in at least six newsstands in Guangzhou, which
normally carry the paper. The paper appeared as normal in
Beijing, carrying a cover story on the aftermath of a fire in an
orphanage in central Henan province.
"It's not coming today," said one newspaper seller in a
kiosk near the Southern Weekly's headquarters in Guangzhou. "I
don't know why it wasn't delivered," he said, as a stream of
early morning commuters bought other newspapers from his stand.
In Shanghai, two sections of the paper were missing -- one
focused on a new regulation on land reclamation and the other on
"the dramatic changes" in reform.
When asked about the missing Guangzhou copies, a woman
called Zhou at the Southern Weekly's distribution office said:
"Today's paper has been published as normal, but may not have
arrived at newspaper kiosks yet, which is also normal. It should
be available for purchase within today".
Zhou said she had no knowledge of whether some sections may
be missing in some cities or why.
In a show of continued resistance, the Southern Weekly
republished a Monday editorial from the Communist Party
mouthpiece the People's Daily, that said "the party's methods of
controlling the media must move with the times".
In its interpretation of the People's Daily editorial, the
Southern Weekly said the remaining reforms that need to be done
are as difficult as "gnawing at bones".
"They need the protection and support of a moderate,
rational and constructive media," the Southern Weekly said.
The drama at the Southern Weekly began late last week when
reporters at the liberal paper accused censors of replacing a
New Year letter to readers that called for a constitutional
government with another piece lauding the party's achievements.
Reporters Without Borders, an advocacy group for
journalists, denounced the censorship and called on Communist
Party chief Xi Jinping, set to become president in March, to
abolish political censorship.
The censorship turmoil at the Southern Weekly has also
spread to another newspaper. Online accounts said Dai Zigeng,
the publisher of the popular Beijing News daily, had announced
his resignation on Wednesday after the newspaper resisted
government pressure to republish an editorial criticising the
Southern Weekly.
