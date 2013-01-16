(Corrects newspaper's name to Southern Weekly in paragraph 8,
By Sui-Lee Wee
BEIJING Jan 16 Journalists at the Beijing News
were at home late one night last week when their mobile phones
started ringing. Colleagues in the newsroom were telling them of
a showdown between the newspaper's management and propaganda
department officials.
That afternoon, propaganda officials had come to see
publisher Dai Zigeng and editor-in-chief Wang Yuechun to demand
that the paper heed a government directive to publish an
editorial by the nationalist Global Times, denouncing protests
against censorship at another paper, the Southern Weekly.
But the Beijing News was resisting.
In a country where newspapers usually toe the government
line, the defiance by the Beijing News was remarkable. Not since
the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests had reporters banded together
in such a dramatic way for the cause of press freedom.
The challenge by both the Southern Weekly and the Beijing
News highlights a pivotal struggle between media increasingly
pushing for independence and a Communist Party government that
brooks no dissent to its rule.
That night at the Beijing News, Dai and Wang called a
meeting with a small group of staff - mostly editors, though
reporters who were close to the office rushed back. They asked
for opinions about running the editorial criticising the
Southern Weekly.
Everyone opposed it despite a threat from the authorities to
shut their paper down, said a senior Beijing News editor
who gave Reuters a detailed account of the turmoil in the
newsroom.
"The Global Times' definition of it was wrong, we all knew
that it wasn't true," said the editor, referring to the
editorial denouncing the Southern Weekly protests.
"To publish something like that at this time would be
helping someone commit evil," said the editor, who declined to
be identified saying his newspaper's management had ordered
staff not to talk about the incident to other media.
The Global Times, owned by the party mouthpiece the People's
Daily, blamed overseas forces for inciting the Southern Weekly
protests and said China was not ready for dramatic media
reforms.
The talks between the Beijing News and the propaganda
officials went on into the night.
Dai, who had built the Beijing News into a title known for
feisty reporting and commentary, told the officials that he
might as well resign if the government was forcing the paper to
print something against its will.
But despite that, in the end, after resisting the government
directive for two days, the Beijing News decided it had to obey.
Some journalists wept, the editor said: "Everyone's emotions
were running high, we all found it difficult to accept."
But in an unusual deal hammered out between Dai and the
propaganda officials, the Beijing News was able to cut the
editorial down to 400 characters, bury it on page 20 and print
it under a different headline.
It was an acceptable solution for both sides, said the
editor. Neither Dai nor the Beijing propaganda department were
available for comment
But the deal might just signal the end of the first round of
a long struggle rather than a lasting peace.
The fate of both the Beijing News and the Southern Weekly,
where the dispute was settled with a compromise, will be closely
watched as a test of new Communist Party chief Xi Jinping's
commitment to political reform.
"IDEALISTIC"
The challenges by the newspapers could set the stage for
tighter restrictions. Although no one expects the protests to
spread nationwide, the use of social media has amplified support
for the press among many people.
In a sign of nervousness over the media protests, terms
related to both incidents have been blocked on China's
Twitter-like microblogs, which would appear to show the
government is a long way from loosening controls.
"My fear is that under Xi Jinping, the media will have to go
through another round of tighter control because of the tendency
of the propaganda department to do their own job of controlling
the media," said Bo Zhiyue, a professor of Chinese politics at
the National University of Singapore.
In the end, Dai never resigned. At a forum in Beijing a day
after his showdown with the authorities, he spoke forcefully
about the mission of his newspaper.
"The people at the Beijing News are still pure, professional
people with strong journalistic ideals," Dai said. "We sincerely
hope this newspaper ... is able to be the voice of the people."
The Beijing News was started in 2003 as a joint venture
between the Southern Daily newspaper group - the owner of
Southern Weekly - and the politically prominent Guangming Daily,
which controls 51 percent of the paper. The Beijing News has a
circulation of about 730,000.
Dai, 49, was one of two founders of the paper and a
party member since 1986.
The editor at the Beijing News described Dai as idealistic
and his defiance angered the authorities. "The higher-ups felt
that certain media were being very stubborn in not republishing,
and were annoyed."
"The background to this is that a new leadership team to
guide ideology had just been installed and they want to
establish some authority."
A bespectacled man with floppy hair, Dai pushed the
newspaper to write notable stories that included exposing how
local governments were using loopholes in a land policy
initiative to seize land from farmers in 2010. The reports
prompted adjustments to the policy.
The latest incident was not the Beijing News' first run-in
with the government. In late 2005, authorities removed the
newspaper's chief editor in what observers said was a move to
strengthen party control over the media.
CODED TRIBUTE?
On the same day the Beijing News had to publish the
editorial, it ran a piece lauding "porridge from the south" in
its lifestyle section, in what many saw as a tribute to their
colleagues at Southern Weekly. In Chinese, "porridge" sounds
like the first Chinese character in "weekend".
"Just set upon the table, the porridge still writhes with
heat," the Beijing News wrote. "Perhaps it still has a heart of
courage."
Other newsrooms have been pushing back. When some papers
published the editorial as directed, they issued disclaimers
saying it did not represent their views.
At least two newspapers - the China Youth Daily and the
Oriental Morning Post - did not carry the editorial.
Representatives said they didn't know whether the newspapers had
received the order to do so.
Some of China's biggest news websites arranged their
headlines so the first Chinese character on each line spelled
messages such as "Southern Weekly, onward!"
"This is the first time in China's history, with the
exception of June 4th, that there's been such a large-scale
collective protest by Chinese journalists against the central
government's propaganda department's restrictions and
suppression," said Cheng Yizhong, who co-founded the Beijing
News with Dai, referring to the Tiananmen Square protests.
But Cheng said he expected no improvement in freedoms,
predicting authorities would try to pre-empt any direct
challenges by strengthening controls over social media. Cheng
was arrested in 2004 on embezzlement charges that his supporters
said were politically motivated. He was later released.
The editor at the Beijing News said management had warned
staff not to talk about the incident, especially to foreign
reporters, who "could make the higher-ups lose face".
"It's possible that after this, they might settle scores."
(Additional reporting by James Pomfret in Hong Kong and Beijing
newsroom; Editing by Robert Birsel and Paul Tait)