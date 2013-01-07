* Hundreds protest in support of editorial independence
* Journalists say new message on political reform censored
* Media attention reflects Guangdong's unique position
(Recasts with fresh details and quotes)
By James Pomfret
GUANGZHOU, China, Jan 7 Hundreds of supporters
of one of China's most liberal newspapers demonstrated outside
its headquarters on Monday, backing a strike by journalists
against interference by the provincial propaganda chief.
The rare anti-censorship protest happened in Guangzhou,
capital of wealthy Guangdong, China's most liberal province and
birthplace of the reforms, begun three decades ago, that
propelled China to become the world's second-largest economy.
The outcry began late last week when reporters at the
influential Southern Weekly newspaper accused censors of
replacing an original New Year's letter to readers that called
for a constitutional government with another piece lauding the
party's achievements.
Police allowed the demonstration, suggesting the Guangdong
government, led by newly appointed Hu Chunhua, a rising
political star, may want to tread carefully in tackling public
discontent over censorship.
The protesters, many of them youths, held signs with slogans
such as "Freedom of expression is not a crime," and "Chinese
people want freedom". Others made speeches defending the paper
an laid chrysanthemums, a flower used in Chinese funerals, to
symbolically mourn the death of press freedom.
"The Nanfang (Southern) Media Group is relatively willing to
speak the truth in China so we need to stand up for its courage
and support it now," Ao Jiayang, a young worker for a
non-governmental organisation, told Reuters.
"We hope that through this we can fight for media freedom in
China," Ao said. "Today's turnout reflects that more and more
people in China have a civic consciousness."
PETITIONS
On Sunday night, the Southern Weekly's official microblog
denied that the removal of the New Year letter was due to
censorship, saying the "online rumours were false".
Many Southern Weekly journalists distanced themselves from
the statement and said the blog had been taken over by
management, and pledged to go on strike the next day.
It was not clear if the strike was ongoing and whether the
weekly paper would still appear on Thursday.
One Southern Weekly journalist said staff were determined to
"not let those people (the propaganda department) take over our
paper". Another reporter said they were not actually on strike,
though some staffers had taken time off.
The attention paid to the protest on China's social media
highlights the unique position of Guangdong, the first province
Xi Jinping's visited after being anointed Communist party chief
in November.
Several petitions have circulated on the Internet, signed by
the paper's journalists as well as academics and prominent
citizens, denouncing the censorship and called for the Guangdong
propaganda chief, Tuo Zhen, to step down.
Xiao Shu, formerly a prominent commentator at the Southern
Weekly, said Tuo required journalists to submit topics for him
to approve.
"He has established within the Guangdong media a system of
prior censorship of the press," Xiao said, calling for Tuo's
removal.
Retired Southern Weekly editor Yan Lieshan said: "Not since
the time of reform and opening up and the founding of China has
there been someone like Tuo Zhen," accusing him of overstepping
his authority.
Chinese Internet users already cope with extensive
censorship, especially over politically sensitive topics such as
human rights and high-level politics, and the popular foreign
sites Facebook, Twitter and Google-owned YouTube are blocked.
By Monday, most search terms for the Southern Weekly and
media censorship were blocked.
China shut the website of a leading pro-reform magazine on
Friday, apparently because it had run an article calling for
political reform and constitutional government.
(Additional reporting by Sui-Lee Wee and Beijing Newsroom;
Writing by Sui-Lee Wee; Editing by Nick Macfie and Robin
Pomeroy)