HONG KONG, Sept 8 Sotheby's hopes the
global market turmoil will convince investors a batch of rare
Chinese ceramics from a vintage European collection is a safe
haven in turbulent times, after an April auction of works from
the same Swiss owners fell flat.
The Meiyintang collection, an assemblage of European
ceramics gathered over nearly half a century by pharmaceutical
tycoons, the Zuellig brothers, was one of the last major private
collections of Chinese ceramics until put on the block in Hong
Kong earlier this year.
But the much-hyped sale ultimately disappointed with two
blockbuster lots, a golden phoenix Qing vase and a sublime
Chenghua palace bowl, languishing unsold on the auction block
after market players blamed excessive pre-sale estimates and
tighter deposit requirements for choking off enthusiasm.
The two items found undisclosed buyers afterwards.
Sotheby's, however, is hopeful a second offering of 40
Meiyintang treasures to be put up for sale in October will stoke
fresh interest despite stock market jitters over Europe's
worsening debt crisis and U.S. economic fragility.
"From the few collectors we've shown the pieces to I'm
confident the sale will do very well," Nicolas Chow, Sotheby's
Asia deputy chairman, told Reuters.
"There are some people who're worried about the market but
if you look at how solid assets have been moving like gold and
diamonds I see no reason to worry about Chinese art."
"An important piece of porcelain may be a little bit less
liquid than a great diamond but at the same time I would say
it's at least as solid an asset as that."
Among the new collection of the Meiyintang, which means Hall
Among the Rose Beds in Chinese, imperial wares is a group of
large objects including a bulbous half-metre wide famille-rose
vase from the Qing Qianlong period (1723-1735).
The vase, decorated with glossy pink peaches, an auspicious
Chinese symbol for longevity, and interlaced rose branches is
expected to fetch up to $15 million.
Another older blue and white Meiping vase from the Ming
Yongle dynasty (1403-1425) adorned with monochromatic fruit and
floral motifs is also estimated to be worth up to $15 million.
The entire Meiyintang sale is expected to net $55 million.
CHINA RISKS, REWARDS
Chow said pre-sales estimates for the Meiyintang wares would
be less aggressive than last time round. But a controversial
stipulation that bidders provide hefty pre-sales deposits would
still be imposed, Chow said, to mitigate the risks of buyers
defaulting on payments as the prices of imperial ceramics soar
ever higher.
Late last year, a Chinese collector bid a record 51.6
million pounds for an ornate Qing vase discovered in the attic
of an English house but refused to pay up in a conspicuous
instance of non-payment for Chinese art.
Since then, Sotheby's and other auction houses have required
deposits as a safeguard against such credit risks.
"At the time when we were promoting ourselves and when the
sale took place, there were rumours around the market that a big
vase that had been sold in Europe had not been paid for. So
there was a certain degree of paranoia and caution on the part
of buyers," said Chow, referring to the April Meiyintang sale.
While market players said Sotheby's insisted on a HK$8
million ($1,026 million) deposit for premium lots in its spring
Hong Kong sales, the amount was expected to be less this time,
said Chow, without giving specifics.
Despite Sotheby's bullishness, its share price has slipped
over thirty percent since April to $36.22 with the luxury art
market often shadowing economic cycles, though at the very top
end of the market, masterpieces of Chinese art have bucked
downturns to climb in value as robust alternative investments.
