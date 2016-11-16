SHANGHAI Nov 16 For global copper miners
looking to develop the next big deposit, the era of going it
alone may be over.
As costs escalate to develop new finds, often in remote
locations, companies should consider sharing the financial and
logistical burden of building infrastructure for projects
clustered near each other, a senior executive at influential
miner and trader China Minmetals Corp said on Wednesday.
"We need to be more open, we need to work with more
companies when we work abroad," said China Minmetals Non-Ferrous
Metals Co general manager Xiaoyu Gao, speaking in a panel
discussion at the Metal Bulletin Cesco copper conference in
Shanghai.
"We need to incorporate a 'One Belt, One Road' strategy for
undeveloped regions," said Gao, referring to Chinese President
Xi Jinping's ambitious drive to build a network of land, sea and
air links and opening new trade routes and markets.
While miners often develop multi-billion dollar mines
together, it's unusual to coordinate on the cost of building
transportation links and getting power supplies to far-flung
sites.
Gao's comments came as miner MMG, in which
Minmetals owns a 74 percent stake, struggles to deal with
growing opposition to its Las Bambas mine in Peru where local
protests have shut down transportation to the mine.
"In Peru, we've been thinking about this issue. If we
discover new reserves, we have to go to difficult regions," Gao
said, adding that environmental regulations and a lack of
infrastructure often pose some of the biggest challenges.
COST CONCERNS
The comments also reflect growing concern among miners about
controlling costs after years of declining prices forced them to
tighten budgets, while ore grades at ageing mines fall.
Duncan Wanbald, head of base metals and minerals at Anglo
American Plc, agreed at the Shanghai conference that in
the era of constrained budgets and complex projects, miners
under cost pressure should consider more partnerships to
mitigate the risks.
Five years ago, the mining industry spending was some $50
billion a year, but it's less than a third of that now, Wanbald
said.
The recent surge in metal prices on the London Metal
Exchange may spur more spending new greenfield projects, said
Chilean miner Antofagasta Plc's Chief Executive Officer
Ivan Arriagada.
But there have been few new discoveries of high-quality
deposits that would offer the same potential as Escondida, the
world's largest mine, in Chile.
Based on annual global demand growth projections of 2
percent, Wanbald said, the market would need seven new
Escondidas by 2030 in order to keep pace with customer
requirements.
(Reporting by Josephine Mason and Melanie Burton; Editing by
Kenneth Maxwell)