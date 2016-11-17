SHANGHAI Nov 17 Miner Freeport-Mcmoran Inc has agreed to a 5 percent drop in charges that it will pay China smelter Jiangxi Copper to process its concentrate into refined copper for 2017, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Freeport will pay $92.50 per tonne and 9.25 cents per pound for treatment, refining charges next year, the person said, speaking on condition of anonymity because of its media policy.