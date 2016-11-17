BRIEF-Hugo barra joining Facebook to lead all virtual reality efforts, including Oculus team - Mark Zuckerberg in FB post
* Hugo Barra joining Facebook to lead all virtual reality efforts, including Oculus team - Mark Zuckerberg in FB post
SHANGHAI Nov 17 Miner Freeport-Mcmoran Inc has agreed to a 5 percent drop in charges that it will pay China smelter Jiangxi Copper to process its concentrate into refined copper for 2017, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Freeport will pay $92.50 per tonne and 9.25 cents per pound for treatment, refining charges next year, the person said, speaking on condition of anonymity because of its media policy. (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
Jan 25 A federal judge refused to order Wal-Mart Stores Inc to pay $80 million in penalties in a lawsuit alleging the retailer failed to pay hundreds of truck drivers in California the minimum compensation for certain tasks, the Associated Press reported.