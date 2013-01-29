SHANGHAI Jan 29 Aluminum Corp of China Ltd (Chalco) , the country's top aluminium maker, said on Tuesday it will post a big loss in 2012 due to low aluminium prices and rising costs.

The firm said it will take active measures to cut costs in 2013 and expects the start-up of new coal mines to help boost revenue this year.

