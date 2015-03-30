BEIJING, March 30 Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd will recall roughly 121,000 cars for potential faults in vehicle coolant systems that could pose a safety hazard, the state-owned Xinhua news agency reported Monday.

The recalls affect 10 of Changan's independent brand models, not models made through its joint venture with Ford Motor Co. , and will begin on March 31.

Despite decades of preferential policies toward domestic auto makers, Chinese auto brands still lag foreign marques in sales and vehicle quality. (Reporting by Jake Spring; editing by David Clarke)