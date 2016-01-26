BEIJING Jan 26 The former chairman of Chinese brokerage Changjiang Securities died on Tuesday after falling from an apartment building, Xinhua state news agency said, weeks after he was removed from his post amid a probe into "discipline violations".

Yang Zezhu was being investigated by the Communist Party's anti-corruption agency, the company said on Jan. 6. It couldn't be reached for comment on Tuesday.

Chinese officials usually use the term "disciplinary violations" to mean allegations of corruption.

Police in Wuhan, capital of Hubei province where the brokerage was based, said they found a suicide note left by Yang who fell from a 12th floor apartment, Xinhua said.

Since assuming office three years ago, Chinese President Xi Jinping has waged war against corruption that has brought down several senior officials.

Earlier on Tuesday, the party's graft watchdog said it was investigating the head of the country's statistics bureau for alleged discipline violations.

Changjiang is the latest Chinese brokerage to be targeted by the anti-graft body. Several senior executives at rival CITIC Securities Co Ltd have been investigated for possible breaches of the law.

Yang was previously head of the provincial state-owned assets supervision and administration commission before taking up the post at Changjiang Securities in December 2013. (Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Nick Macfie)