SHANGHAI, March 20 An insurance regulator has
been appointed as chairman and president of China Life Insurance
(Group) Co, replacing Yuan Li, according to China Life's
website.
The new chief, Yang Mingsheng, was previously vice chairman
of the China Insurance Regulatory Commission (CIRC), where he
spent the past five years. He also has worked for about 30 years
at the Agricultural Bank of China .
His appointment comes at a tough time for China's insurance
industry, which is struggling with slower growth in premium
income and a volatile stock market.
China Life's unit, China Life Insurance Co Ltd
, has forecast a 40-50 percent drop in its 2011 profit.
.
China Life, which owns a 20 percent stake in China Guangfa
Bank, is seeking to buy into another lender, the world's biggest
life insurance firm by market value has said.
Yang, 57, replaces Yuan, also a former CIRC official who
became China Life's president last May.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Gabriel Wildau; Editing by Ramya
Venugopal)