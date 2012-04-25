SHANGHAI, April 25 China Life Insurance Co Ltd posted its sixth consecutive decline in quarterly profit on Wednesday, hit by lower investment returns due to asset depreciation amid market volatility and slower insurance policy sales.

The world's biggest insurer by market value said its first-quarter profit fell 29.4 percent to 5.63 billion yuan ($892.62 million). Analysts at China International Capital Corp had forecast a profit of 7.4 billion yuan.

Profit slumped 82 percent in the fourth quarter, the biggest fall on record.

China Life and its smaller rivals such as Ping An Insurance (Group) Co of China and China Pacific Insurance have been hit by lower investment returns and asset depreciation. China's stock market rose nearly 3 percent in the first quarter after tumbling 22 percent last year. ($1 = 6.3073 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)