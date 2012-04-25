* China Life Q1 net down 29 pct on asset depreciation

* China Life premium incomes fall 7.5 pct in first quarter

* Analysts say worst may be over for China Life soon (Adds background)

By Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada

SHANGHAI, April 25 China Life Insurance Co Ltd posted its sixth consecutive decline in quarterly profit on Wednesday, hit by lower investment returns due to asset depreciation amid market volatility and slower insurance policy sales.

The world's biggest insurer by market value said its first-quarter profit fell 29.4 percent to 5.63 billion yuan ($892.62 million). Analysts at China International Capital Corp had forecast a profit of 7.4 billion yuan.

Profit had slumped 82 percent in the fourth quarter, the biggest fall on record.

China Life and its smaller rivals such as Ping An Insurance (Group) Co of China and China Pacific Insurance have been hit by lower investment returns and asset depreciation. China's stock market rose nearly 3 percent in the first quarter after tumbling 22 percent last year.

Insurance firms are also finding it harder to sell mainstream investment-linked and participating insurance products due to lacklustre returns, rising competition and tighter regulations.

China Life's accumulative premium incomes during the first three months of this year fell 7.5 percent from a year earlier, as it lost customers to rival institutions such as banks, which wooed customers with high-yielding wealth management products.

China Life is also losing market share to its smaller, and more aggressive rival, Ping An, which has been boosting its banking and asset-management business as part of a strategy to attract and retain customers. China Life's market share fell to 33 percent last year from 55 percent in 2004.

Shares of China Life, which has a market value of $81 billion, have risen 6.8 percent this year in Hong Kong after a 40 percent slump last year. The benchmark Hang Seng Index has risen 12 percent.

But analysts said signs are emerging that the worst may be over.

While the stock has shown signs of stabilising, speculation is also mounting China may loosen its monetary policies further later this year to support economic growth, potentially benefiting insurers by bolstering asset prices and creating fresh demand for insurance products.

Insurers may also benefit from government incentive policies. Shanghai may launch a tax-deferrable pension pilot programme later this year that potentially could generate 10 billion yuan in additional insurance premium incomes annually in the city, the official Shanghai Securities News reported this week.

As a result, China Life's insurance premium income is likely to start growing again in the second half, according to analysts at CICC. ($1 = 6.3073 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Hans-Juergen Peters)