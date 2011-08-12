* Experts to find rogue genes in S.China patients
* Construct liver and fat cells from patients' stem cells
* To test statins Lipitor, Crestor, Zocor on liver, fat
cells
By Tan Ee Lyn
HONG KONG, Aug 12 Scientists in Hong Kong are
embarking on a study to identify genes that are responsible for
high cholesterol and heart disease in patients in southern
China, which they hope will pave the way for the design of
better drugs.
While cholesterol levels are coming under control in some
Western countries due to drugs and healthier lifestyles, they
are shooting ever higher in China, leading to higher incidence
of heart disease and stroke.
By teasing out the culprit genes, experts will know if they
match the rogue genes in Caucasian patients, for whom
blood-thinning statins like Pfizer's Lipitor,
AstraZeneca's Crestor and Merck & Co's Zocor
were designed.
"If we find that the (culprit) genes (in Chinese patients)
are different, it means what works for Western populations won't
work for us. If we find that a different set of genes may be
responsible for high cholesterol, we may need a different drug,"
said principal investigator Tse Hung-fat in an interview.
While statins are now used everywhere, cardiology professor
Tse and colleagues at the University of Hong Kong's Faculty of
Medicine said they do not work as well for patients in China.
"Statins only help reduce atherosclerosis in 20 to 30
percent of southern Chinese patients. That means 70 to 80
percent respond poorly. We only continue to use statins because
they are good drugs, but the benefit may be low," said associate
professor David Siu, a member of Tse's team.
Atherosclerosis is the thickening of artery walls due to the
accumulation of cholesterol. Statins thin the blood and reduce
formation of clots, that can lead to heart attack and stroke.
The study will involve more than 33,000 people in Hong Kong
and China's southern Guangdong province. About 30,000 are from
Guangdong who have had their health and blood cholesterol levels
checked regularly in the last 5 to 8 years.
Using gene-analysis, they hope to find culprit gene variants
in participants with high cholesterol and heart disease.
The team plans to test commonly-prescribed statins, like
Zocor, Lipitor and Crestor, on liver and fat cells to see how
well the drugs may work on people with variant genes.
"We will see which type of genetic profile is suited to
which drug, this is personalised medicine," Siu added.
(Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)