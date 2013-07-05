BEIJING, July 5 China has appointed Ding Xuedong
as the new chairman of China Investment Corp (CIC), the
government's sovereign wealth fund, ending a months-long search
for a new person to head the $500 billion fund.
Ding, a vice secretary general of China's cabinet and a
former vice finance minister, holds a doctorate in economics
from a Chinese university affiliated with the Finance Ministry.
Ding succeeds Lou Jiwei, who became finance minister in
March.
CIC was created in 2007 to earn higher returns from riskier
investments such as commodities, private equity, and hedge funds
for part of China's $3.4 trillion foreign exchange reserves.
(Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Jason Subler)