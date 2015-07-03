BEIJING, July 3 China's sovereign wealth fund
China Investment Corp. (CIC) earned a lower return on
its overseas investment last year at 5.47 percent, it said on
Friday.
At its annual earnings briefing, CIC said it posted a net
profit of $89.1 billion last year, up 2.5 percent from the $86.9
billion earned in 2013. The fund recorded a 9.3 percent return
on its overseas investment in 2013.
Founded in 2007 to help China earn a higher return on its
huge foreign exchange reserves, CIC invested about 30 percent of
its assets - or $200 billion - in overseas markets last year.
At the end of the first quarter, China had $3.73 trillion in
reserves.
The fund, which announced its performance on Friday at its
annual earnings briefing, is also a dominant owner of China's
biggest banks through its unit Central Huijin.
(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing)