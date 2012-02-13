* European govt bonds not ideal for long-term investors -Lou
* Says looks to infrastructure, industrial products
* Says Europe will "inevitably" fall into recession
(Adds details)
BEIJING, Feb 13 China Investment Corp
(CIC) remains wary about investing in European government bonds
despite a plea from Germany's chancellor, but will look for
opportunities in infrastructure and real industrial projects,
the head of the country's $410 billion sovereign wealth fund
said on Monday.
European government bonds are not ideal for long-term
investors like CIC, said Lou Jiwei, chairman of the fund.
"For European bonds like the government bonds of Italy and
Spain, only central banks with certain responsibilities can
invest. But it's more difficult for long-term investors like us
to make (such) investments," Lou told the annual meeting of
China Economists 50 Forum, a club of government officials and
economists.
"Investment opportunities may lie in areas like
infrastructure and industrial projects, and these projects can
help economic recovery," he added.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel had asked CIC and other
"long-term investors" to buy European government debt, including
that of France and Germany, when she visited Beijing earlier
this month, Lou said without elaborating.
CIC recently bought a minority stake in London water
supplier Thames Water in an early sign that concerted efforts to
drum up foreign investment in Britain's ailing economy may be
paying dividends.
Europe will "inevitably fall into recession", Lou said,
adding that the global economic recovery, including that of the
United States, will be very slow process.
"In short, the global financial markets are highly uncertain
with big downward risks, but there are still opportunities, and
the world is in need of investments -- protectionism in
international investment is declining," Lou said.
(Reporting by Zhou Xin and Nick Edwards; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)