SHANGHAI Nov 7 China Investment Corp (CIC), the country's $400 billion sovereign wealth fund, plans to inject its overseas investment business into a new subsidiary that would run in parallel with the domestic investment unit China Central Huijin, the Caixin magazine said on Monday, citing people familiar with the plan.

The restructuring, which would see the establishment of CIC International , is aimed at making both CIC's overseas and domestic business more dedicated and professional, Caixin reported on its website.

A CIC spokeswoman declined to comment.

CIC is the parent of Huijin, which controls China's Big Four banks -- a structure that adds to the difficulty in CIC's overseas investment, which is sometimes seen as having political motivations by foreign investors.

CIC said last Thursday that CIC has appointed Fan Gongsheng as general manager of its Hong Kong unit.

CIC said in July that it was cautiously optimistic about its investment outlook this year, after posting an 11.7 percent return on offshore investments in 2010, the same as the previous year. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Jacqueline Wong)