BRIEF-Altus Group Q4 adjusted EPS $0.38
* Altus Group reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
BEIJING, July 25 China's $410 billion sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp. said its 2011 net profit fell 6.1 percent from a year earlier to $48.4 billion, in part due to volatile financial markets that made investment challenging.
The fund said its return on overseas investment were negative 4.3 percent in 2011.
In terms of allocations, the fund said it raised its investment in property, infrastructure, energy and private equity last year.
(Reporting by Beijing Economics; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
* Altus Group reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
Feb 24 Australian shares are expected to be steady on Friday, mirroring Wall Street, as investors are waiting on the sidelines for corporate results to drive sentiment. The local share price index futures inched 0.2 percent lower to 5,750 points, a 34.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.4 percent in the previous session. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat at 7,091.63 points in early trade
* Pebblebrook Hotel Trust reports 2016 results and provides 2017 outlook