SINGAPORE Dec 5 Chinese sovereign fund China
Investment Corp (CIC) has sold its entire stake in
Singapore-listed water treatment company SIIC Environment
Holdings Ltd for about S$98 million ($74.4 million) in
a block share trade, IFR reported.
It sold 660 million shares or 6.88 percent of the
Singapore-listed company after pricing the deal at the bottom of
a previously set range between S0.149 and S$0.0153, 8 percent
below SIIC's Thursday's closing price when the deal was
launched, IFR reported.
On Friday shares of SIIC closed 9.9 percent lower at
S$0.146.
The sale came months after CIC reduced its stake in
Singapore-listed Noble Group in a $310 million deal in
September.
CIC could not be immediately reached for comment.
Credit Suisse was the sole bookrunner for the
deal, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, reported.
($1 = 1.3169 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by S. Anuradha of IFR; Writing by Saeed Azhar;
Editing by David Holmes)