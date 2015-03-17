BEIJING, March 17 China International Capital Corporation (CICC), the country's top domestic investment bank, said late Monday it has appointed veteran insider Bi Mingjian as its new chief executive as it prepares to launch an initial public offering later this year.

Bi will serve as the bank's acting CEO and chairman of its management committee until his appointment is approved by regulatory authorities, CICC said in a statement.

The country's first investment bank saw several high-profile executives depart last year, delaying its plan to debut on the Hong Kong stock exchange, according to local media reports.

In October, CICC's former CEO Levin Zhu, the son of China former Premier Zhu Rongji, resigned for personal reasons. Chairman Jin Liqun also quit the investment bank to take charge at the newly established Asia Infrastructure Investment Bank, a regional development bank being set up by the Chinese government.

CICC was established in 1995 as a joint venture between China Construction Bank Corp and Morgan Stanley, though the U.S. investment bank sold its 34.3 percent in 2010 to KKR & Co, TPG Capital Management, Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC and the Great Eastern Life Assurance Co Ltd.

Bi, who participated in the founding of the bank, previously served as CICC's deputy CEO, co-head of investment banking and co-chief operating officer.

Current acting CEO Lin Shoukang will return to his role as CICC's chief operating officer, the bank said.

(Reporting By Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Matthew Miller and Kenneth Maxwell)