BEIJING, March 17 China International Capital
Corporation (CICC), the country's top domestic investment bank,
said late Monday it has appointed veteran insider Bi Mingjian as
its new chief executive as it prepares to launch an initial
public offering later this year.
Bi will serve as the bank's acting CEO and chairman of its
management committee until his appointment is approved by
regulatory authorities, CICC said in a statement.
The country's first investment bank saw several high-profile
executives depart last year, delaying its plan to debut on the
Hong Kong stock exchange, according to local media reports.
In October, CICC's former CEO Levin Zhu, the son of China
former Premier Zhu Rongji, resigned for personal reasons.
Chairman Jin Liqun also quit the investment bank to take charge
at the newly established Asia Infrastructure Investment Bank, a
regional development bank being set up by the Chinese
government.
CICC was established in 1995 as a joint venture between
China Construction Bank Corp and Morgan Stanley, though the U.S.
investment bank sold its 34.3 percent in 2010 to KKR & Co, TPG
Capital Management, Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC and the
Great Eastern Life Assurance Co Ltd.
Bi, who participated in the founding of the bank, previously
served as CICC's deputy CEO, co-head of investment banking and
co-chief operating officer.
Current acting CEO Lin Shoukang will return to his role as
CICC's chief operating officer, the bank said.
(Reporting By Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Matthew Miller and
Kenneth Maxwell)