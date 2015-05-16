BEIJING May 16 China International Capital Corporation (CICC), the country's top domestic investment bank, has started restructuring into a joint stock limited company, the firm said on Saturday, as it prepares for an initial public offering later this year.

The first shareholders' meeting of the joint stock limited company was held in Beijing on Friday, the company said in a statement, adding it elected the company's first-session board of directors and supervisory committee.

The company said in March it appointed veteran insider Bi Mingjian as its new chief executive.

CICC was established in 1995 as a joint venture between China Construction Bank Corp and Morgan Stanley, though the U.S. investment bank sold its 34.4 percent stake in 2010 to KKR & Co, TPG Capital Management, Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC and the Great Eastern Life Assurance Co Ltd.

A top executive said in March that CICC aims to participate in M&A deals worth as much as $60 billion this year, driven by the government's plan to revamp its state-owned sector.

(Reporting By Megha Rajagopalan; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)