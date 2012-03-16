By Michael Martina
| BEIJING, March 16
BEIJING, March 16 Underdogs fighting off a
foreign invasion or small-time hopefuls competing against all
odds for the spotlight.
Those could be plot lines for Hollywood scripts - or the
real world plight of China's movie producers, now that Beijing
has approved imports of a new wave of American blockbusters.
A deal hammered out during Vice President Xi Jinping's visit
to the United States last month paved the way for the import of
14 premium format films, such as IMAX or 3D, which will be
exempt from China's annual quota of 20 foreign films per year.
That pleased U.S. trade officials, who were pushing China
for concessions after winning a 2009 World Trade Organization
dispute dealing partly with film access.
But while Chinese theatre owners are likely to welcome the
opportunity to fill more seats by screening Hollywood
spectacles, the deal means more competition for China's already
out-gunned directors and producers on silver screens in their
own country.
"The imports of these movies, I believe, will be a huge
shock to Chinese filmmakers," said Qin Hong, the chairman of
Stellar Megamedia, a major Chinese film producer and cinema
owner.
Qin said the deal could make it very difficult for China's
small film producers to survive and consolidate industry
resources into the hands of a few major film conglomerates.
China was more than a year behind schedule in opening access
to U.S. films following the WTO ruling, something of an outlier
for China, which has complied closely with the global trade
body's decisions.
The sluggish resolution also took a personal visit by Xi,
who is widely expected to assume China's presidency for the next
decade, underscoring the difficulties in tense U.S.-China trade
relations heightened by a tepid global economy and sharpened
rhetoric from U.S. politicians in an election season.
China's film industry has been growing rapidly, with box
office revenues jumping more than 25 percent annually over the
past decade, according to state media.
But for all the films Chinese producers are cranking out,
their pull at Chinese box offices, like their budgets, often
pale in comparison to big Hollywood features.
In 2011, ticket sales topped 13 billion yuan ($2.1 billion),
about a fifth of U.S. theatre revenues. But almost half of that
came from showings of 50 foreign films.
The rest was split among China's 791 domestic productions,
the head of China's film and television watchdog said, according
to state media.
SILVER SCREEN LINING
Industry experts say Hollywood's looming shadow means
Chinese producers will need to focus on quality over quantity if
they are going to elevate their appeal to a Chinese audience.
That sentiment was echoed by Chinese director Zhang Yimou
last week in a statement to media during the annual session of
China's parliamentary advisory body, of which he is a member.
But even as one of China's most celebrated directors,
Zhang's movies are out-performed.
His "Flowers of War" was China's top earning domestic film
last year, pulling in about $74 million. That is a far cry from
the country's 2011 box office favourite, the third instalment of
Hollywood's Transformers series -- which raked in almost $174
million, according to Artisan Gateway, a Shanghai-based Asian
film consultancy.
Competing on the grounds of good scripts and quality acting
is one thing, but adding the gloss and sheen of a big production
requires budget and technical expertise that China currently
lacks.
Christopher Bremble, who heads Beijing-based special effects
firm Base-FX, said China's movie industry is playing catch-up,
and certain fields, such as special effects, lag 15 years or
more behind Hollywood.
Still, Bremble said China is a country of fast learners and
that the new film deal could be a silver lining to spur higher
quality domestic movies.
"There was a time that 'made in China' meant not very good.
Now, of course, 'made in China' means iPads, iPhones,
high-tech," he said, noting that the film industry is going
through a similar upgrade.
A larger Hollywood footprint in China could also mean more
partnership opportunities for Chinese film and production
companies down the road.
Qin, of Stellar Multimedia, said film producers thanked the
government for its help in resisting Hollywood's drive into the
market after China joined the WTO, but that the movie deal
marked an "appropriate opening", one that ultimately was needed
to drive quality and creativity.
"We can't forever exist under a protective umbrella. We need
to develop and expand on our own," he said.
