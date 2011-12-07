SHANGHAI, Dec 8 China's average daily crude steel output rose to 1.685 million tonnes in late November, rebounding for the first time in over a month, but doubts remain about underlying steel demand as the government's clampdown on the property sector remains firmly in place.

Chinese steelmakers are struggling with lower orders and swollen inventories and have conducted overhauls well as production cuts at their facilities.

The following table shows changes in daily output since the beginning of the year. Period Daily output Change

(mln T) (pct) Nov 20-30 1.685 +1.29 Nov 11-20 1.664 0.0 Nov 1-11 1.664 -3.1 Oct 21-31 1.717 -4.6 Oct 11-20 1.799 -2.0 Oct 1-10 1.836 -4.8 Sept 21-30 1.930 +0.6 Sept 11-20 1.919 -2.3 Sept 1-10 1.964 +3.1 Aug 21-31 1.905 -2.2 Aug 11-20 1.947 +0.3 Aug 1-10 1.942 +0.4 July 21-31 1.935 -0.7 July 11-20 1.950 -0.3 July 1-10 1.955 -3.1 Jun 21-30 2.018 +3.2 Jun 11-20 1.955 -0.6 Jun 1-10 1.967 +2.7 May 21-31 1.915 +3.5 May 11-20 1.984 +1.9 May 1-10 1.947 +0.3 Apr 21-30 1.941 +1.9 Apr 11-20 1.904 -1.1 Apr 1-10 1.933 +0.6 Mar 21-31 1.922 -1.2 Mar 11-20 1.945 +2.2 Mar 1-10 1.903 -0.4 Feb 21-28 1.912 +5.4 Feb 11-20 1.814 +1.5 Feb 1-10 1.787 +4.5 Jan 21-31 1.710 +0.9 Jan 11-20 1.695 -5.5 Jan 1-10 1.794 +3.5 Source: CISA

(Reporting by Fayen Wong; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)