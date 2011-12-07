UPDATE 3-Oil prices fall on bloated U.S. fuel inventories, stalling China demand
* Market can accommodate rising shale -Qatar minister (Updates throughout, adds comment, changes dateline from SINGAPORE)
SHANGHAI, Dec 8 China's average daily crude steel output rose to 1.685 million tonnes in late November, rebounding for the first time in over a month, but doubts remain about underlying steel demand as the government's clampdown on the property sector remains firmly in place.
Chinese steelmakers are struggling with lower orders and swollen inventories and have conducted overhauls well as production cuts at their facilities.
The following table shows changes in daily output since the beginning of the year. Period Daily output Change
(mln T) (pct) Nov 20-30 1.685 +1.29 Nov 11-20 1.664 0.0 Nov 1-11 1.664 -3.1 Oct 21-31 1.717 -4.6 Oct 11-20 1.799 -2.0 Oct 1-10 1.836 -4.8 Sept 21-30 1.930 +0.6 Sept 11-20 1.919 -2.3 Sept 1-10 1.964 +3.1 Aug 21-31 1.905 -2.2 Aug 11-20 1.947 +0.3 Aug 1-10 1.942 +0.4 July 21-31 1.935 -0.7 July 11-20 1.950 -0.3 July 1-10 1.955 -3.1 Jun 21-30 2.018 +3.2 Jun 11-20 1.955 -0.6 Jun 1-10 1.967 +2.7 May 21-31 1.915 +3.5 May 11-20 1.984 +1.9 May 1-10 1.947 +0.3 Apr 21-30 1.941 +1.9 Apr 11-20 1.904 -1.1 Apr 1-10 1.933 +0.6 Mar 21-31 1.922 -1.2 Mar 11-20 1.945 +2.2 Mar 1-10 1.903 -0.4 Feb 21-28 1.912 +5.4 Feb 11-20 1.814 +1.5 Feb 1-10 1.787 +4.5 Jan 21-31 1.710 +0.9 Jan 11-20 1.695 -5.5 Jan 1-10 1.794 +3.5 Source: CISA
(Reporting by Fayen Wong; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
JAKARTA, Feb 8 Indonesia's biggest bank by assets, PT Bank Mandiri Tbk, said on Wednesday it was looking to boost its lending to the country's mining industry following an improvement in performance by some companies in the sector.
COPENHAGEN, Feb 8 A.P. Moller-Maersk missed fourth-quarter profit expectations on Wednesday as the world's largest shipping company pressed on with changes, taking impairments, slashing its dividend and announcing a new chairman.