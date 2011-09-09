* Lawsuits put focus on liability
* Suits are big tests for standards of aiding and abetting
* Amended complaint in May says Cisco customised products to
persecute Falun Gong
* Cisco denies customisation of products to facilitate
censorship
By Sui-Lee Wee
BEIJING, Sept 9 Two lawsuits by three Chinese
dissidents and a human rights group accusing Cisco Systems Inc.
of abetting imprisonment and torture could have
far-reaching impact on how U.S. technology companies conduct
business in authoritarian regimes.
The lawsuits filed in May and June target a second
technology company for complicity in human rights abuses in
China after Yahoo Inc. in 2007 paid to settle a case in which it
was accused of aiding the prosecution of dissidents.
Both cases could provide answers to an evolving legal
question: Can U.S. companies be held liable if foreign
governments use their products for repression?
The first lawsuit, filed in May by the Human Rights Law
Foundation in Washington in the Federal District Court in San
Jose, California, accuses Cisco of designing products
to help the Chinese government persecute members of China's
banned spiritual group, Falun Gong.
Last Friday, the rights group amended its original
complaint, saying it had new evidence that Cisco customised its
products specifically to enable the authorities to persecute
members of Falun Gong, some of whom were alleged to have been
tortured and killed by the Chinese authorities.
The second suit, filed in June in the U.S. District Court in
Maryland, says the company was complicit in the arrests and
detentions of political writers Du Daobin, Zhou Yuanzhi and Liu
Xianbin.
The lawsuits are drawing broad attention from U.S. companies
because these are important test cases of the Alien Tort Claims
Act, a law dating back to 1789 that accommodates actions in U.S.
courts to uphold international law.
"Undoubtedly this is going to be a big case because I think
everyone is waiting for the Supreme Court to make a decision,"
said Farzana Aslam, a law professor who teaches a course on
business and human rights at the University of Hong Kong.
"The reason you've got the NGOs engaged is they want to push
this issue on a broader platform -- the issue of whether
corporations should be held accountable for human rights
violations."
Marco Simons, legal director for environmental rights group
Earth Rights International who has spent 10 years litigating
cases against corporations under the Alien Tort Claims Act, said
the lawsuits could test the courts on the standards for
liability in aiding and abetting human rights abuses.
"These cases present what will likely be a fairly clear case
of Cisco knowing that it is designing systems that would be used
to persecute people," Simons said. "But where the plaintiffs
might have a harder time is showing that Cisco really intended
to persecute people.
"That wouldn't really be impossible to show," he said. "But
it's much easier to show knowledge rather than purpose. These
cases could be important for testing that distinction and
standard."
INTERNET TIANANMEN SQUARE
Cisco is the world's biggest maker of Internet networking
equipment. Both lawsuits name several Cisco executives,
including Chief Executive John Chambers.
David Cook, Cisco's communications director for
Asia-Pacific, said the company "builds equipment to global
standards which facilitate free exchange of information, and we
sell the same equipment in China that we sell in other nations
worldwide in strict compliance with US government regulations".
"Cisco does not operate networks in China or elsewhere, nor
does Cisco customize our products in any way that would
facilitate censorship or repression," Cook said in emailed
comments.
But Daniel Ward, the lawyer representing the three
dissidents, said that Cisco "built the entire backbone" of
China's Golden Shield Project, also known as the Great Firewall
-- the cloak of Internet security authorities use to censor the
Internet and track opponents of the Chinese government.
He called the project the 21st-century version of the deadly
crackdown on the Tiananmen Square democracy movement in 1989.
"You don't have to drive tanks to fend away protesters, you
just need to pick them off one by one before they have a chance
to work on it," Ward told Reuters. "And they are doing that with
technology and software and infrastructure designed and created
by Cisco."
The lawsuit said Cisco "willingly and knowingly provided
Chinese officials with technology and training to access private
Internet communications, identify anonymous web log authors,
prevent the broadcast and dissemination of peaceful speech, and
otherwise aid and abet in the violation of...fundamental human
rights."
Both Du and Zhou told Reuters that Chinese security agents
had told them during interrogations that they had monitored all
their emails.
Du served a three-year prison term starting in June 2004 for
"inciting subversion of state power" -- a broad charge that
China often uses to punish dissidents -- while Liu is serving a
10-year sentence on the same charge starting late March.
. Zhou was detained in 2008 on the pretext of
"revealing state secrets".
Terri Marsh, a lawyer for the Human Rights Law Foundation,
told Reuters that its new evidence includes a PowerPoint
presentation from Cisco that describes a specific line of
products "as the only product on the market capable of
recognising over 90 percent of Falun Gong pictures".
"This directly implies that Cisco was involved in
the final step of the customisation -- configuring its product
to recognise and inspect for Falun Gong information," Marsh said
in emailed comments.
Marsh also said two Cisco employees were quoted as
saying in an online Cisco Q&A in 2006 that a person should "use
Cisco's equipment" in response to a question on how a city-wide
network can "guard against Falun Gong".
Cisco's Cook said that the company was currently reviewing
the amended complaint.
"As we said in May when the lawsuit was filed, there is no
basis for these allegations against Cisco, and we intend to
vigorously defend against them," he said.
In 2008, at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, Cisco
denied allegations by a human rights activist who said the
company had given Chinese authorities technical help in their
efforts to censor the Internet.
U.S.-CHINA RELATIONS
While civil litigation cases under the act could take up to
an average of 10 years, the suit against Cisco could be a major
flashpoint in relations between Washington and Beijing, which
have tussled on trade, Internet censorship, human rights and
U.S. arms sales to Taiwan.
"It will be interesting to see politically what the U.S.
does in relation to these cases," Simons said. "Issues involving
human rights abuses in China are very politically sensitive with
the U.S. government.
"In many of the past cases, the U.S. government has
intervened to tell the courts to dismiss the case or to express
concerns about potential foreign policy problems with China," he
said, adding that most of these were under the Bush
administration.
In 2002, the U.S. State Department urged dismissal of a
lawsuit against Liu Qi, the Beijing mayor, for human rights
abuses committed by Beijing police against Falun Gong
practitioners, asking the courts to "be cautious when asked to
sit in judgment on the acts of foreign officials taken within
their own countries".
"The Obama administration to my knowledge has not intervened
in any Alien Tort cases to suggest that they should be
dismissed," Simons said. "A case like this could test that."
The suits against Cisco raise a set of tough issues for
Western technology companies that want to do business in China,
which has the world's largest number of Internet users.
Ward said his firm was lobbying the U.S. Congress