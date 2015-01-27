BRIEF-Global Net Lease says for 2017 expects to review and potentially sell $50 to $75 mln of assets - SEC Filing
Jan 27 China Citic Bank Corp Ltd
* Says preliminary 2014 net profit up 3.9 percent y/y at 40.7 billion yuan ($6.52 billion)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1BtSYWo
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2430 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
WASHINGTON, March 24 House of Representative Ways and Means Committee chairman Kevin Brady said on Friday that following the withdrawal of a healthcare law the Republican agenda would be to move quickly to craft a tax reform bill.